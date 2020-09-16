ADM And CDP Launch Climate Week With Panel On ESG And Business Performance

To kick off Climate Week, ADM (NYSE: ADM) and CDP will be co-hosting an online panel discussion, Nourishing Resilience: ESG as a Tool for Sustainable Food and Ag Growth, on Monday, Sept.

The session features:

Ray Young, Chief Financial Officer, ADM;

Bruno Sarda, President, CDP North America;

Amy Senter, Vice President, Global Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer, Kellogg Company;

Moderator Emily Chasan, ESG journalist.

Thought leaders across the global food value chain, the ESG investment and measurement communities will examine how responsible sourcing practices can build a more resilient and sustainable food system. The discussion will focus on how ESG disclosures and related business efforts now inform decision-making and drive long-term financial performance.

The event will take place online. Registration is available here. A link will also be available on the event website﻿ to join at the start of the event.

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2019. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

