Adlai Nortye Announces Formation Of Its New Scientific Advisory Board

HANGZHOU, China, March 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adlai Nortye, a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the formation of its new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of five internationally renowned experts. The SAB includes Ronald M. Evans, PhD (Member of the US National Academy of Sciences, Professor at the Salk Institute and Director of the Salk's Gene Expression Laboratory), Tony Hunter, PhD (Member of the US National Academy of Sciences, Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology at the Salk Institute), Jason Pontin (Investor and former senior partner at Flagship Pioneering), Andrew Zhu, MD, PhD (Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School) and Wenle Xia, MD (former faculty member at Duke University).

Chaired by Dr. Ronald M. Evans, the inaugural members are leading experts in the areas of oncology, clinical science and life science investment. The SAB will guide and advise the Company as it advances its preclinical and clinical immuno-oncology programs to address unmet medical needs.

"We are excited and honored to have a prestigious and accomplished experts joining as inaugural members of our new Scientific Advisory Board," said Carsten Lu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adlai Nortye. "Their expertise and insightful perspectives will provide excellent support for the advancement of Adlai Nortye's scientific programs to help patients live longer and live better."

Bios of the SAB members are listed below.

Ronald M. Evans, PhD, SAB Chair

Dr. Ronald M. Evans is a Member of the US National Academy of Sciences, Professor at the Salk Institute, Director of the Salk's Gene Expression Laboratory, and March of Dimes Chair in Molecular and Developmental Biology. Dr. Evans is known for his original discoveries of nuclear hormone receptors (NR). In the 1980s, Dr. Evans successfully cloned the first nuclear hormone receptor, the human glucocorticoid receptor. He then discovered a superfamily of 48 nuclear hormone receptors that uncovered a wealth of previously unrecognized physiologic pathways. Drugs developed to these newly discovered receptors help control sugar, salt, calcium, cholesterol, and fat metabolism. In addition, these discoveries have helped to build a new generation of drugs to battle breast, prostate, colon and pancreatic cancers and leukemia.

Tony Hunter, PhD

Dr. Tony Hunter is a Member of the US National Academy of Sciences, Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology at the Salk Institute and the Renato Dulbecco Chair in Cancer Biology. Dr. Hunter is one of the foremost recognized leaders in the field of cell growth control, growth factor receptors and their signal transduction pathways. He is well known for discovering that tyrosine phosphorylation is a fundamental mechanism for transmembrane-signal and dysregulation of such tyrosine phosphorylation, by activated oncogenic protein tyrosine kinases, is a pivotal mechanism utilized in the malignant transformation of cells. Dr. Hunter's discovery of tyrosine phosphorylation uncovered an entirely new mechanism of signal transduction in physiology and malignancy and led to development of a new class of cancer drugs.

Jason Pontin, Investor

Jason Pontin is a venture capitalist, angel investor, science and technology writer, and former senior partner at Flagship Pioneering. He is a Venture Partner at Social Impact Capital, Partner at TK, the board chair and cofounder of Totus Medicines, and led the initial seed round in Menten.AI. From 2004 to 2017, he was editor in chief and publisher of MIT Technology Review. He has written for many publications, including The New York Times, Wired, and The Economist. In 2013, he delivered a TED talk entitled "Can technology solve our big problems?" which has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Andrew Zhu, MD/PhD

Dr. Andrew Zhu is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Director of Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC), Director of JIH Clinical Research. Dr. Zhu is an internationally recognized leader in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and cholangiocarcinoma, and has served as a principle investigator in many pivotal clinical trials in HCC, cholangiocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal cancers. As the lead global principal investigator, he led the pivotal studies which resulted in regulatory approval of pembrolizumab and ramucirumab in advanced HCC. As a co-principal investigator, he led the phase III trial of first IDH-1 inhibitor Ivosidenib in cholangiocarcinoma with IDH-1 mutations, which met the primary endpoint.

Wenle Xia, MD

Dr. Wenle Xia was former Chief Scientific Officer of Adlai Nortye, the Director of Translational Research Laboratory at Duke Cancer Institute and an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine, head of GSK Oncology Translational Research and Chief Scientific Officer of Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Dr. Xia is well recognized for his contributions in the discovery and development ErbB targeted therapy and Lapatinib, which was approved by FDA in 2007.

Disclaimer: Participation by Dr. Evans and Dr. Hunter does not constitute or imply endorsement by the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a highly differentiated immuno-oncology focused pipeline through global collaborations and internal discovery. The pipeline contains multiple preclinical and clinical stage drug candidates, and three of them are under clinical development, including the FDA Fast Track-designated Buparlisib (AN2025) in a global phase III clinical trial; the FDA Fast Track-designated intravenously-administered oncolytic virus Pelareorep (AN1004) to have completed a phase II clinical trial; and an oral EP4 antagonist (AN0025) with a completed phase 1b trial in a neoadjuvant setting in colon cancer and an ongoing phase 1b trial in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Adlai Nortye is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, with a R&D and global clinical operations center in New Jersey, USA. For more information, please visit: en.adlainortye.com .

