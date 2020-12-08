Aditxt To Present At The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Presentation on Tuesday December 15 th at 11:00am EST

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM PST. Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Aditxt's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ADTX

Profiles powered by LD Micro

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring biotechnology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming biotechnology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com .

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ongoing and planned product development; the Company's intellectual property position; the Company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus, dated September 1, 2020, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-248491, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

PCG AdvisoryJeff RamsonChief Executive OfficerIR@aditxt.com646-762-4518www.aditxt.com

Source: Aditxt via LD Micro