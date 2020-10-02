Aditxt Announces First AditxtEngage™ Event, Continuing Series Of Investor Opportunities To Engage With Company

First AditxtEngage ™ Event with Amro Albanna, CEO, to be held on Tuesday, October 6 that 4:30pm ET

Mountain View, CA, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced the launch of AditxtEngage™, a continuing series of investor opportunities to engage with Aditxt.

The first AditxtEngage™event will be a live Q&A session held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:30pm - 5:00pm ET. The kickoff speaker will be Amro Albanna, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. The event will be moderated by Chris Lahiji, Founder and President of LD Micro. The event can be accessed by following this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3E04akpNTzuqnpv9kYvaBA

AditxtEngage™is envisioned as a platform for engaging stakeholders with Aditxt and its mission. It is intended to provide additional color and context about the Company's growth and development.

About Aditx TherapeuticsAditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

