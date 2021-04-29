Adicet Bio To Participate In Fireside Chat At The 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2:40 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio's website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc. Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidgeabowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi MohiteStern Investor Relations, Inc.212-362-1200janhavi.mohite@sternir.com