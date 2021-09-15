Adhesives And Sealants Market Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Reports

3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., and DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA will emerge as major adhesives and sealants market participants during 2021-2025

The adhesives and sealants market is poised to grow by $ 13.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period.

The adhesives and sealants market report cover insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies a shift in preference towards hot-melt adhesives as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot melt, and Reactive), Application (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The growing use of adhesives in medical devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The adhesives and sealants market covers the following areas:

Adhesives And Sealants Market Sizing

Adhesives And Sealants Market Forecast

Adhesives And Sealants Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Avery Dennison Corp.

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dow Inc.

Dymax Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Sika AG

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Leather and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Water-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hot melt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Reactive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Avery Dennison Corp.

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dow Inc.

Dymax Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Sika AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

