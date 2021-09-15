Adhesives And Sealants Market Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Reports
The adhesives and sealants market is poised to grow by $ 13.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period.
The adhesives and sealants market report cover insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies a shift in preference towards hot-melt adhesives as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot melt, and Reactive), Application (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The growing use of adhesives in medical devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The adhesives and sealants market covers the following areas:
- Adhesives And Sealants Market Sizing
- Adhesives And Sealants Market Forecast
- Adhesives And Sealants Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Dow Inc.
- Dymax Corp.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corp.
- Sika AG
