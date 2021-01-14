Adesis Website Wins 2020 MarCom Platinum Award

Adesis, Inc., a leading contract research organization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq:OLED), launched its new corporate website in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the site was recognized with a 2020 MarCom Platinum...

Adesis, Inc., a leading contract research organization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq:OLED), launched its new corporate website in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the site was recognized with a 2020 MarCom Platinum Award. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted to the MarCom Awards from dozens of countries.

Adesis is known in the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries for solving complex chemistry problems and accelerating research and manufacturing goals. "Communicating our capabilities to clients and the industry is an integral part of Adesis' marketing efforts," said Andrew Cottone, President of Adesis, Inc. "Our website is one of the primary thresholds to our brand and a portal to learn more about Adesis' values, growing story and expanding portfolio of expertise and services. We thank our employees and clients who contributed to the site. Our goal was to make the new website a user-friendly resource and tool for all Adesis stakeholders, and are pleased that it was recognized by MarCom with a 2020 Platinum Award."

Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. The Adesis website was submitted to the 2020 MarCom Awards by GillespieHall, Adesis' strategic communications partner, who was responsible for the design and deployment of the new site.

About Adesis, Inc.

Trust us with your chemistry: Adesis is transforming the chemistry CRO business. With a chemist as the company's president, you know we understand the industry. Partner with us and Adesis becomes a trusted extension of your R&D team and a manufacturing partner. We solve very complex problems quickly and safely. Our low staff turnover means institutional memory and less onboarding time, and our highly responsive project teams and tenacious problem solvers accelerate your time to market for new products. The combination of our location, state-of-the-art laboratories, responsive project teams and highly-qualified, innovative chemists makes Adesis the trusted choice for pharma, biotech and specialty chemical industries. To learn more about Adesis, please visit https://adesisinc.com/.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com.

