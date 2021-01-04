Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Of QuantumScape Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) resulting from inaccurate statements QuantumScape made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether QuantumScape properly disclosed the significant limitations of its solid-state battery products in order to be acceptable for real world field electric vehicle performance. Specifically, according to a Seeking Alpha research report, QuantumScape's solid state battery products (i) last only for "260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving", (ii) have a daily range of only about "75-100 miles at full capacity in winter temperature conditions", (iii) will charge only to 5% in 15 minutes rather than 80% at 15 minutes in winter conditions, and (iv) will have an energy density lower than competitors.

