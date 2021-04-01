MILWAUKEE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Amdocs, Ltd. (DOX) - Get Report. The investigation results from inaccurate statements Amdocs may have made regarding its financial results, business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/amdocs-ltd or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Amdocs properly disclosed its financial results. A March 31 report from short seller Jehoshaphat Research says that Amdocs is committing a "massive financial deception" by reporting "widely overstated profit margins." According to Jehoshaphat Research, former employees and direct competitors of Amdocs, including a former American Amdocs executive, stated that the Amdocs' "US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/amdocs-ltd

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP Guri Ademi3620 East Layton Ave. Cudahy, WI 53110Toll Free: (866) 264-3995Fax: (414) 482-8001 www.ademilaw.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-amdocs-ltd-301260375.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP