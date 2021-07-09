Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against DigiTech (QFIN) - Get Report. The investigation results from inaccurate statements DigiTech may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether DigiTech properly disclosed the viability of its 360 IOU app.

