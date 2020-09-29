Adelman Travel Unveils Innovation In The Future Of Pre-trip Approval

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate clients of Adelman Travel, with travel originating from the U.S., now have access to Hot Spot Approvals, a proprietary pre-trip approval technology designed to help them identify domestic and international high-risk locations and automatically approve or deny travel bookings based on a company's requirements.

"Due to the global pandemic, travel protocols and requirements are changing constantly, and companies need to be able to evaluate risks and trigger approval requirements in real-time based on the destinations they choose," said Steve Cline, President and COO of Adelman Travel. "Inclusive of our return to travel strategy and consultation with our customers, understanding their duty of care program and priorities, we are able to incorporate a solution that empowers them to keep their travelers safe and mitigate risks."

Simple and EffectiveHot Spot Approvals is a self-service, web-based solution that integrates real-time global risk intelligence and allows the user to discover and flag high risk locations. When a traveler books a flagged destination, Hot Spot Approvals emails the authorizer who can easily approve or deny the travel with a simple click from the email. A response is sent to the traveler and the reservation is automatically ticketed or canceled. Hot Spot Approvals also provides access to traveler tracking reports to capture trips already booked to locate employees in an emergency.

Hot Spot Approvals empowers businesses to help protect their employees. Its customizable functionality simplifies the complexities of a traditional approval process flow by enabling high-level approvers to instantly add, update or remove destinations requiring approval in real-time.

Client Benefits:

Quick access, with minimal implementation requirements

Multiple approvers based on department and company hierarchy

Unlimited location options and date ranges to drill down from region to country, state and city levels

Available for all Adelman offered booking channels including travel consultant, online, chat and mobile

including travel consultant, online, chat and mobile On-demand reporting for audit trails

"The focus of Hot Spot Approvals is on traveler safety rather than cost avoidance." said Jennifer Torre, Adelman's VP of Technology. "It also doesn't require oversight by Adelman Travel. It's self-service. It allows people directly responsible for the organization's security, risk or human resources areas to ensure the safety of their traveling employees. So, you don't need to understand corporate travel. You just need to know that you want your employees to be safe."

Hot Spot Approvals is available exclusively to companies who use Adelman Travel as their preferred business travel management partner. To learn more about Adelman Travel's services and technology solutions, visit www.adelmantravel.com

About Adelman TravelAdelman Travel, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been providing clients with high-quality corporate travel management services for over 35 years. Adelman specializes in creating customized travel and expense management programs to meet the unique needs of each corporate client. Adelman Travel is a wholly owned business subsidiary of the BCD Travel Network, operating in 109 locations worldwide, providing global, regional and local expertise.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adelman-travel-unveils-innovation-in-the-future-of-pre-trip-approval-301139424.html

