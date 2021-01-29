Addressing Information Blocking Challenges Head-on

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sequoia Project's Interoperability Matters Information Blocking Workgroup (IBWG) has invited Jennifer Blumenthal, CEO and co-founder of OneRecord, to join their newly launched Healthcare Providers Subgroup.

The Sequoia Project, a non-profit dedicated to solving health IT interoperability for the public good, established three subgroups to reflect the issues facing distinct actor categories affected by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology's (ONC) final rule on interoperability and information blocking, the Office of Inspector General's (OIG) proposed rule on information blocking enforcement and any related future rule making.

The Sequoia Project Interoperability Matters Information Blocking Workgroup is charged with providing input to The Sequoia Project and the interoperability community on public and private sector implementation of U.S. federal government laws, regulations, guidance and enforcement for information blocking as defined in the 21st Century Cures legislation. The Workgroup identifies practical, implementation-level implications of proposed and final rules issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services addressing information blocking. It focuses on the broad needs of public and private sector stakeholders and at the same time remains focused on implementation-level and operational aspects of information blocking rules and related activities.

The three Information Blocking Subgroups 1) Healthcare Providers 2) Health IT Developers 3) HIE/HINs is designed to identify issues of particular importance by "actor" and create guidance, best practices and recommendation for "actors" relating to Information Blocking and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F).

"As an app enabling consumers to access and aggregate their healthcare data from across healthcare organizations, we are uniquely positioned to provide feedback on the real world barriers that still exist for consumers in accessing their Electronic Health Information (EHI) as defined by CMS-9115-F. This included but not limited to the adoption of FHIR APIs, whitelisting of third party apps and education relating to a consumer's Right of Access under HIPAA."

