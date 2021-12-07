Additive Market Recovery Still Strong In Q3 2021 According To SmarTech Analysis' Latest Data, Market Set For Biggest Q4 In History

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for additive manufacturing technologies and services continued a robust recovery in the third quarter of 2021 according to SmarTech Analysis, with metals expanding about 18 percent compared to 2020 and...

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for additive manufacturing technologies and services continued a robust recovery in the third quarter of 2021 according to SmarTech Analysis, with metals expanding about 18 percent compared to 2020 and polymers expanding about 12 percent. The nine month expansion rate for all additive hardware, materials, and outsourced services is estimated to be 15 percent for the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Nine month revenues in 2021 grew about 2 percent over pre-pandemic levels as well. SmarTech has big expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 with the fourth quarter historically being the biggest of the industry's collective calendar year in terms of revenues.

The latest advisory reports detail macroeconomic trends are setting the market up for big things in 2022, although most competitors are observing caution given the unusually high number of uncertainties that still linger, including supply shortages, inflation, and energy related challenges in China. SmarTech's quarterly advisory services reports track critical market metrics on an ongoing basis, and have since 2017, creating a database for subscribers to track trends and segment performance. The latest report details some of the implications as well as the ongoing recovery and growth drivers.

Metal additive saw continued growth overall in Q3 on both a sequential and year over year basis as the "rebound" continued to roll forward for most. All but three tracked competitors are estimated to have seen sequential growth compared to Q2, and the same number (but slightly different companies) achieved year-over-year growth compared to Q3 2020

During Q3, positive macroeconomic trends from the first half of the year continued, creating a surprisingly optimistic outlook for 2022 -even though supply chain challenges continue to create disruption, these disruptions create opportunity for manufacturers to apply creative and innovative solutions. A series of major industrial suppliers and contract manufacturers, including Ipsen, Acerinox Group, Oerlikon, Trumpf, and several more reported very positive results for first half 2021. This bodes well for a recovery in corporate spending for innovation and expansion in manufacturing operations across many industries in 2022.

In Q3 2021, two notable acquisitions were made impacting the polymer AM space and demonstrate a continued trend of diversification of offering by leading AM players. These include Desktop Metal's acquisition of Aerosint, and Essentium's acquisition of Collider. In the future, it appears that leading providers of additive technologies will put an emphasis on, and see value in, diversified offerings. These technology providers are positioning themselves to be able to cast a relatively broad net in order to capture as much of the enormous potential upside of AM opportunities as possible.

