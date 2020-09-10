NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industry will receive the Catalyst Award at the 14 th Annual ADCOLOR Awards on the evening of September 10, 2020.

ColorComm Board Members Soon Mee Kim, Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer at Omnicom and Tiffany Smith Anoa'i, EVP, Entertainment Diversity, Inclusion & Communications, ViacomCBS Global Inclusion to be honored with the ADCOLOR Legend Award. ColorComm Board Member Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, The Recording Academy will be honored with the ADCOLOR Catalyst Award alongside ColorComm, which is being honored under the organization category within the Catalyst Award.

"ColorComm is thrilled to receive the Catalyst Award for our work over the past nine years. This honor is a true example of both organizations working together to provide the industry healing, information, action, and outcomes, during this critical moment in our history," said Gwen Haynes, Head of Operations, ColorComm, Inc. "We salute Tiffany Warren and the entire ADCOLOR Community for this honor," said Haynes.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adcolor-to-honor-colorcomm-with-catalyst-award-during-the-14th-annual-adcolor-awards-301127866.html

SOURCE ColorComm Media Group