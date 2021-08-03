ADCOLOR Announces Nominees And Honorees For 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced the nominees and honorees for its 15 th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back."

ADCOLOR received a record number of submissions this year for its 10 categories accepting nominations, which included two new categories: the ADCOLOR in Music Award and the ADCOLOR|TikTok Creator Award. All nominations were carefully reviewed by more than 60 elected judges who represented a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds.

For awards including AAFCA|ADCOLOR Breakout Creative of the Year, AAFCA|ADCOLOR Icon, Advocate, ADCOLOR|Adweek Beacon, Catalyst, Legend, Lifetime Achievement and Mr./Ms./Mx. ADCOLOR, honorees were chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners. The full list of nominees and honorees can be found below.

Of note this year, ADCOLOR, in partnership with Adweek, will be honoring actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim with the 2021 Beacon Award. The award honors individuals of note who use their considerable platform to change the status quo in the quest for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Adweek is thrilled to honor Daniel Dae Kim for his extraordinary commitment to advocacy on behalf of the AAPI community, particularly in the past year as prejudice towards Asian Americans increased at an alarming rate," said Lisa Granatstein, Chief Content Officer of Adweek. "We celebrate Daniel for all his community efforts, especially for standing up when it mattered most by testifying at a Congressional hearing on anti-Asian violence."

The 2021 honorees and winners will be celebrated at the 15 th Annual Award Show on October 8 th at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The show will close out the organization's annual event, ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021, which will be held in New York City from October 5-8, 2021. In-person tickets for the event are now sold out, but virtual options remain available at bit.ly/adcoloreverywhere.

"After all we endured this past year and seeing how our community responded with meaningful work and action, we knew we would have an incredible list of talent to choose from for this year's awards," said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "Our judges worked diligently to refine the record number of submissions into a highly-competitive list of nominees and honorees. We were so excited to unveil that list at ADCOLOR Live! and look forward to celebrating all the honorees and winners at our annual award show in October."

ABOUT ADCOLORADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

2021 ADCOLOR NOMINEES

Ad of the Year

Campaign: "A Word"Client: AsiancyAgency: Wieden+Kennedy

Campaign: "Bedtime Stories"Client: CodaAgency: Google Brand Studio

Campaign: "Give Life Back"Client: Reform AllianceAgency: Droga5

Campaign: "The Show Must Go On"Client: AmazonAgency: Lucky Generals

Campaign: "You Love Me"Client: BeatsAgency: Translation

ADCOLOR in Music (Leadership)

Heather Lowery , President & CEO, Femme it Forward

, President & CEO, Femme it Forward Jeff S. Harleston , General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs, Universal Music Group

, General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs, Universal Music Group Phylicia Fant , Head of Urban Music , Columbia Records

ADCOLOR in Tech

Brandon Roots , Strategic Media Planner, Facebook

, Strategic Media Planner, Facebook Jewel Burks Solomon , Head of Google for Startups, Google

, Head of Google for Startups, Google Stephanie Geno , Chief Marketing Officer, Innovid

ADCOLOR | TikTok Creator

Carlynn Greene , Journalist Intern, ABC News Live; Content Creator, Scholarship Guru

, Journalist Intern, ABC News Live; Content Creator, Scholarship Guru Joel Bervell , Doctor, Medical Student

, Doctor, Medical Student Jonta Harris , Influencer, Content Creator, OHT Studios

Change Agent

Aubrie Lee , Brand Manager, Naming, Google

, Brand Manager, Naming, Google Christine Maggiore-Escribano , SVP, Head of One Platform Marketing, NBCUniversal

, SVP, Head of One Platform Marketing, NBCUniversal Kevin Brady , Executive Creative Director, Droga5

Innovator

Florian Koenigsberger , Image Equity Lead, Google

, Image Equity Lead, Google Kristen Marston , Culture & Entertainment Advocacy Director, Color of Change

, Culture & Entertainment Advocacy Director, Color of Change Oyinda Elias , Multicultural Lead, TBWA\Chiat\Day\LA

Most Valuable Partnership

Edelman & Boris L. Henson Foundation

The One Club for Creativity

WhatsApp & Vote.org

Rising Star

Brandon Heard , Senior Strategist, R/GA

, Senior Strategist, R/GA Briana Patrick , Senior Brand Strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

, Senior Brand Strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Jazmin Burrell , Creative Strategist, Snap Inc.

Rockstar

Dani Jackson , VP, Influencer & Multicultural Marketing, Edelman

, VP, Influencer & Multicultural Marketing, Edelman Sabrina Lynch , Senior Vice President, Taylor Strategy

, Senior Vice President, Zain Masri, Head of Brand & Reputation, MENA, Google

2021 ADCOLOR HONOREES

AAFCA | ADCOLOR Breakout Creative of the Year

Michaela Coel , Actress, Screenwriter, Director, Producer and Singer

AAFCA | ADCOLOR Icon

Viola Davis , Actress, Producer

ADCOLOR | Adweek Beacon

Daniel Dae Kim , Actor, Producer

ADCOLOR in Music (Artist)

H.E.R., Grammy Award-Winning Artist

ADCOLOR | One Club Creatives

Courtney Richardson , Creative Director, Droga5

, Creative Director, Droga5 Juan Carlos Pagan , Founding Partner & Executive Creative Director, Sunday Afternoon

Advocate

Robyn Streisand-Luppino, Founder and CEO, The Mixx

Catalyst

Marc Pritchard , Chief Brand Officer , Procter & Gamble

Legends

Carla Hassan , Chief Marketing Officer, JP Morgan Chase

, Chief Marketing Officer, JP Morgan Chase Daisy Auger-Dominguez , Chief People Officer, Vice Media Group

, Chief People Officer, Vice Media Group Michelle Lee , Global VP of Editorial and Publishing, Netflix

, Global VP of Editorial and Publishing, Netflix Nancy Reyes , Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day\NY

Lifetime Achievement

Antonio Lucio , Principal and Founder, 5S Diversity; Executive Fellow, Yale School of Management

, Principal and Founder, 5S Diversity; Executive Fellow, Yale School of Management Constance Cannon Frazier , Principal, Cardinal Change Consulting

, Principal, Cardinal Change Consulting Sylvia Rhone , Chairman and CEO, Epic Records

Mr. ADCOLOR

Julian Soto , Copywriter, Kettle

Ms. ADCOLOR

Nicole Dei , Partner Programs- Global Media Accounts, Facebook

