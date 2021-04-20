AdCellerant Wins 2021 Excellence In Customer Service Award

DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

AdCellerant's award-winning Account Management team achieved 95% growth July - Dec 2019 over the same period the prior year, and 2019 as a whole was 80% higher than the previous year. The team achieved this by focusing on the success of its resale partners and their clients. The Account Management team is responsible for servicing these clients and is a key part of the company's recognition as one of Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies three years running.

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, AdCellerant shifted its tremendous resources to focus almost exclusively on helping small businesses make it through the economic downturn. It released its first guide on how to start navigating the changing climate on March 12, 2020. Days later, the team moved to remote work for the first time in AdCellerant's 7-year company history.

AdCellerant deployed tactics ranging from helping more traditional businesses set up virtual methods of doing business to creating entire e-commerce solutions to keep brick and mortar stores selling during this unprecedented time. In March, the team started a biweekly webinar series focused on where channel resellers should focus, what industries they should prospect , and what messaging would resonate with the public during the unprecedented shutdown of nearly all 150+ markets where AdCellerant's 300+ partners operate.

"On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn't be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize AdCellerant as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About AdCellerant www.adcellerant.com

AdCellerant is a technology and digital advertising company focused on making quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

AdCellerant achieves this goal by partnering with local marketers, media companies, agencies, and channel sales organizations, helping them leverage AdCellerant's proprietary advertising software platform, UI.Marketing.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

