ADASKY Thermal Camera Viper Earns Contract With Top American Automaker For 2023 Production Model

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADASKY, maker of the Viper, an intelligent long-wave infrared (LWIR) camera for ADAS, autonomous vehicles and smart city applications, was awarded a production contract with a top American automaker to bring its technology to a vehicle model line by 2023, helping to make roads safer.

The American automaker will be integrating the Viper camera and its perception software into the 2023 model in the first stage of a multi-year development program. To support this order as well as a growing demand for advanced thermal imaging technologies, ADASKY is opening its first mass production facility in Israel and establishing a presence in North America.

"We are proud to win business with a leading American OEM, further validating the capability and viability of our thermal sensing technology," said Yakov Shaharabani, ADASKY's CEO. "I am also extremely proud of the ADASKY team for their ingenuity and dedication. Our thermal cameras and proprietary AI detection software offer a solution that will help save lives both inside and outside of the vehicles."

A 2019 study by AAA (American Automobile Association) found that current automatic braking systems with pedestrian detection are ineffective during nighttime conditions. Unlike other sensors limited by so-called "edge" cases such as heavy rain, blinding sunlight, and dense fog, ADASKY technology works under all visibility conditions.

The thermal Viper camera has a detection range of over 200 meters and can identify living beings - people and animals, better than any other sensing technology, especially in adverse weather, glaring lights, and complete darkness. The Viper also includes advanced range estimation software to enhance Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Forward Collision Warning (FCW) capabilities in addition to superior A.I. algorithms for accuracy and image quality to boost overall performance.

The current generation of Viper was a CES 2021 Innovation Award honoree for its superior technology helping to make vehicles and roadways safer. The previous generation of the technology was a 2020 CES Innovation Award honoree.

About ADASKY Founded in 2016 in northern Israel, ADASKY is the leading developer and manufacturer of intelligent autograde LWIR thermal cameras for ADAS, AV and Smart Cities. ADASKY's team of multidisciplinary engineers have made it their mission to make mobility safer by way of advanced thermal sensing technologies in order to save lives. http://www.adasky.com .

