Adaptive Biotechnologies Appoints Nitin Sood As Chief Commercial Officer

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced the appointment of Nitin Sood to the newly created position of chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Nitin brings more than 15 years of proven commercial experience at leading life sciences and diagnostics companies, most recently at Guardant Health.

"Adaptive has set the stage for commercial success with well-defined growth strategies and a solid pipeline for our current research and diagnostic products. Nitin brings a unique set of skills and experience building and scaling commercial organizations that will set us up to continue to deliver on the promise of the platform," said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. "With multiple, anticipated product launches and plans for international growth, Nitin will lead the next important phase of Adaptive's commercial expansion."

In this new role, Nitin will oversee sales and marketing of immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, and T-Detect, as well as commercial operations and market access. At Adaptive, he will apply his extensive, past experience growing and scaling businesses that apply next-generation sequencing and technology to cancer and other diseases to improve the lives of patients. He will report directly to Chad Robins.

"The team at Adaptive share a commitment to transforming medicine and helping patients by using technology to read the biology of the immune system to develop better diagnostic tests and treatments," said Nitin Sood, chief commercial officer, Adaptive Biotechnologies. "I'm deeply passionate about scaling the use of novel technologies to improve the lives of patients and look forward to joining the team to build a global, commercial organization to drive the field of immune medicine forward."

Nitin joins Adaptive from Guardant Health, where he was SVP, Product Development, leading the commercial expansion of their oncology portfolio to cover advanced and early-stage cancers, including the launch of Guardant Reveal for solid tumor MRD. Prior to that he was CEO of NuGEN, a leader in NGS sample prep. His experience also includes driving global businesses at PerkinElmer and Agilent Technologies where he held GM roles spanning a portfolio of products in genomics, pathology and pre-clinical research .

About Adaptive Biotechnologies Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/adaptivebiotech .

