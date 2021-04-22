Adaptimmune To Report Q1 2021 Financial Results And Business Update On Thursday, May 6, 2021

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will report financial results and provide a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before the US markets open on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. BST) that same day (details below).

The press release will be available in the investor section of Adaptimmune's corporate website at www.adaptimmune.com. A live webcast of the conference call and replay can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2Ry9DdR.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (833) 652-5917 (U.S. or Canada) or +1 (430) 775-1624 (International). After placing the call, please ask to be joined into the Adaptimmune conference call and provide the confirmation code (9271335).

About AdaptimmuneAdaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2021 and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Adaptimmune Contacts:

Media Relations:

Sébastien Desprez — VP, Communications and Investor RelationsT: +44 1235 430 583M: +44 7718 453 176 Sebastien.Desprez@adaptimmune.com

Investor Relations:

Juli P. Miller, Ph.D. — Senior Director, Investor RelationsT: +1 215 825 9310M: +1 215 460 8920Juli.Miller@adaptimmune.com