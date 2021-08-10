AdaptHealth Announces Proposed Offering Of $550 Million Senior Notes Due 2030

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get Report ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that its subsidiary, AdaptHealth LLC (the "Issuer"), has commenced, subject to market and other conditions, an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the "senior notes").

The senior notes will be guaranteed by certain of the Issuer's current and future subsidiaries, as well as the Issuer's direct parent, AdaptHealth Intermediate Holdco LLC, on a senior unsecured basis.

The senior notes and related guarantees are being offered only to investors who are reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The senior notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to repay the outstanding principal amount under the 12% promissory notes held by affiliates of Assured Investment Management LLC (f/k/a BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC), (ii) to repay amounts outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility, (iii) to pay related fees and expenses, and (iv) for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions and other business opportunities, corporate expenditures and working capital.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 3.3 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 678 locations in 47 states.

