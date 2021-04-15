ADAPTHEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating AdaptHealth Corporation On Behalf AdaptHealth Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AdaptHealth, Inc. (AHCO) - Get Report on behalf of AdaptHealth stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 13, 2021, AdaptHealth issued a press release stating that the Company "has learned that authorities in Denmark have formally charged Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee with alleged tax fraud arising from certain past private activity. The alleged personal conduct occurred between March 2014 and August 2015 and had no connection to AdaptHealth's business." AdaptHealth further stated that it "has placed Mr. McGee on unpaid leave from his roles as Co-CEO and a Director of the Company while this matter is pending."

On this news, AdaptHealth's stock price fell $7.69 or 19.74%, to close at $29.69 on April 13, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005925/en/