Adaptas Solutions Acquires Cadence Fluidics

PALMER, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptas Solutions, LLC, a leading manufacturer of critical components for mass spectrometers, analytical lab equipment and clinical instruments, has completed the acquisition of Cadence Fluidics. Cadence Fluidics designs and manufactures custom valves and fluidic subassemblies for life science OEM customers. Cadence Fluidics manufacturing will be transitioned into Adaptas Solutions' 90,000 square foot ISO 9001:2015 campus in Palmer, MA.

"The addition of Cadence will allow us to continue to elevate our market position in the sample preparation and chromatography markets," said Jay Ray, President and CEO of Adaptas Solutions. "Similar to Adaptas Solutions' leading products offered to the mass spectrometer community, we are looking forward to continuing the fast-paced expansion to support Cadence's industry leading OEM partners, especially in macromolecule purification and separation."

"I am excited to partner with Adaptas Solutions for the next stage of Cadence Fluidics growth," said Neil Picha, founder of Cadence Fluidics. "The Adaptas model for continuous innovation will allow us to develop next-generation valves for a multitude of critical industry applications."

This latest acquisition further enhances the group's manufacturing and engineering resources and expertise, allowing Adaptas to accelerate OEM client development projects through offering highly customizable products for market-specific applications.

Adaptas Solutions is a portfolio company of Ampersand Capital Partners. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Adaptas Solutions, LLCAdaptas Solutions, LLC is a strategic OEM supplier for key products and manufacturing service for analytical and laboratory equipment manufacturers. Adaptas' manufacturing vertical integration strategy allows for rapid to-market product development and best in class costing while delivering high quality products and services. Additional information is available at www.adaptas.com

About Cadence FluidicsFounded in 2008, Cadence Fluidics is a product developer and manufacturer of custom valve solutions and components for life science OEM customers. Cadence has developed multiple valve combinations to support the sophisticated platforms which include HPLC/UHPLC, mass spectrometry, preparative chromatography, flash chromatography, protein purification and next generation DNA sequencing systems.

About Ampersand Capital PartnersFounded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

SOURCE Adaptas Solutions, LLC