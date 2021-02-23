Adapt Sustainable Solution With Virtual Business Cards To Boost Engagement

88 percent of business cards are thrown out in under a week; one more reason to Go green, Go MobiCard.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiCard, the exclusive and revolutionary digital business card platform exchange for seamless networking, has created the simplest, most innovative way to digitally share and exchange business cards. While physical business cards can provide a way to leave a lasting impression that reflects a brand's image, many of them ultimately end up lost or discarded. MobiCard is a modern solution to this problem that is eco-friendly, sustainable, and saves from the cost of having to invest in high-quality paper and cardstock.

"Business cards will always be important, especially for entrepreneurs looking for a way to express themselves and create something unique they can share," according to Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO at MobiCard. "MobiCard provides a way for companies to still maintain that same familiar exchange of information, but in a way that's more modern, cost effective, and much easier on the environment."

According to AuraPoint, 88 percent of business cards that get handed out are thrown away in less than a week. The large proportion of discarded and misplaced business cards has a significant impact environmentally, and can mean lots of wasted dollars if that information doesn't yield any results. With more companies placing a greater emphasis on building more sustainable workflows, MobiCard contributes to their mission by providing a way to get around these challenges through its digital solution.

The MobiCard App — available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store — provides a simple way for business professionals to still connect with one another in a way that's familiar without having to maintain a steady supply. Leaving a dynamic digital footprint is sustainable, longer lasting, and easier to trace for potential business contacts. When one person shares a business card with another, the sender receives information on whether the recipient has opened the card or shared it with another person helping to facilitate long-lasting B2B and B2C relationships.

MobiCard can also share social media accounts to stay connected. Data and analytics provided by the app can provide new leads which sales teams can track to secure potential deals.

"MobiCard is a game changer in the world of business networking. We're excited to share our platform and help businesses modernize towards this more sustainable and digital solution," adds Sodaitis.

