AdAmp Launches To Help Small Businesses Get Into Television Advertising

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAmp , the company revolutionizing access to TV advertising for small to mid-sized businesses and agencies, has officially come online and is bringing its full suite of capabilities to a segment of the market that has traditionally been left out of the opportunity to experience the power of television advertising. AdAmp was created recognizing the challenge and the opportunity local businesses have in the upcoming recovery period.

There are nearly 30 million SMB businesses in the U.S. and most of those do not have access to, nor the ability to navigate the complex market of television and video advertising. The current amount of TV advertising inventory is not accessible to SMBs and when there is an opportunity for them to take advantage, it is fragmented, provides limited reach and comes with high friction and poor production quality. AdAmp will help these local businesses secure brand quality placements within their local markets across traditional television, digital and streaming platforms.

"All of us have witnessed the struggle local businesses experienced over the last year as a result of the pandemic and I am excited about the opportunity AdAmp has to help the local businesses accelerate recovery by leveraging the power of TV advertising. 90% of US adults watch television at least once per week. This is more than all of digital combined" said Stephen Saper, founder and CEO of AdAmp. "SMBs spend today an average of 1.5 days per week managing their marketing activities. AdAmp's ability to consolidate and simplify TV media buying at scale for SMBs will be an important arsenal in SMBs marketing tool chest."

AdAmp's one-stop advertising platform was created for SMBs and agencies so they can place ads on leading U.S. television platforms. AdAmp makes it possible for these brands to have their business featured on leading streaming and cable networks for as little as $25 per day, while amplifying its reach within their community and ultimately democratizing access to TV inventory by making these resources and reach available to SMBs and smaller agencies.

Key offerings from AdAmp's self-service platform for SMBs include:

Audience campaign planning

Creative services

Portfolio of premium, brand-safe inventory from leading TV streaming, cable, and broadcast providers

Built-in reporting with full delivery transparency, attribution and ROI

Through AdAmp, advertisers will:

Have the ability to set flexible budgets

Have confidence in connecting with their target audiences via local zip-code targeting

Experience simple campaign management

Have real-time measurement and reporting

About AdAmp AdAmp is revolutionizing access to TV advertising. Businesses of all sizes can now run their own ads on TV, regardless of budget and size that provides increased reach within the communities that matter to them. AdAmp provides access to more than 200 leading TV services including cable, streaming TV, and local broadcast outlets. For more information visit www.adamp.tv .

Media Contact Escalate PR AudienceTV@EscalatePR.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adamp-launches-to-help-small-businesses-get-into-television-advertising-301220218.html

SOURCE AdAmp