Adameve.com Hosts Clubhouse Chat With Sex Therapist Brittany Steffen And Sex Educator Amanda Ladd

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, is pleased to announce it is hosting weekly "Adult Sex Ed" chats on Clubhouse, the new, popular social networking app. On Thursday evenings at 8 pm Eastern time, listeners will be able to join in the fun with Sex Therapist Brittany Steffen and Sex Educator Amanda Ladd. Moderated by Trisha Fawver, "Adult Sex Ed" will focus on all things sex related.

This judgement-free Q&A session is a fun, informative way to discuss sexual topics and issues from the privacy of your own home. Scheduled to run through Thursday, June 10, this weekly chat can be accessed by Clubhouse members here: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/Prn4y5N5.

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for adameve.com, says, "Clubhouse is a natural for Adam & Eve. Many people are still shy when it comes to their sexual questions or thoughts. Our 'Adult Sex Ed' chat is the perfect forum for attendees to listen and ask the sex experts questions of their own."

"We've enjoyed discussing meeting our Clubhouse visitors and hearing what they have to say about sex," says Brittany Steffen, Marriage and Family Therapist, MS, LMFT. "Amanda and I have had fun putting this together and hearing what attendees really want to talk about."

Clubhouse visitors to Adam & Eve also get the added bonus of taking 50% off almost any one item when they use code CLUB at adameve.com.

About Adam & EveAdam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at www.adamandeve.com.

