Adameve.com Asks "Do You Watch Adult Content?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never shy when it comes to all things sex-related. This month, they are back with the latest statistics on adult content viewing, and the results may surprise you.

When asked if they ever view adult content, a whopping 57% of the respondents (68% of men and 48% of women) said they did.

"Many people view adult content, both on their own or with their partner," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Watching alone can be a way to access easy arousal, while couples may watch together to share fantasies and create more intimacy. The content, as well as the length of viewing, differs from person to person. I believe what's most important is that viewers feel they are in a healthy relationship with their adult content."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

