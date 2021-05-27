Adamas To Present At Upcoming June Conferences

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that the organization will be participating in two...

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that the organization will be participating in two upcoming June conferences:

Christopher B. Prentiss, Chief Financial Officer will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 3 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 16 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.

Both the presentation and the fireside chat will be broadcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. Replays of the events will be available for 30 days.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear - to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and, society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Source: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005789/en/