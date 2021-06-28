Adam Schwartz Joins Amherst Pierpont As Head Of Structured Credit Business

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, a market-leading independent fixed-income broker-dealer, today announced the appointment of Adam Schwartz to Managing Director and Head of the firm's Structured Credit Business. Mr. Schwartz, who joined the company on June 21, 2021, will continue to advance Amherst Pierpont's strategic initiatives in the CLO and structured credit markets at a pivotal time in the practice's growth trajectory.

Mr. Schwartz brings more than 15 years of industry experience originating, structuring, marketing and executing a vast range of transactions across a broad scope of CLOs and other structured credit products. Prior to joining Amherst Pierpont, Mr. Schwartz held senior banking, structuring and origination roles in credit structuring at Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas. Mr. Schwartz will lead Amherst Pierpont's existing structured credit team in both primary issuance and secondary trading as the firm continues to expand upon its fixed-income and structured product offerings to serve its rapidly growing client base.

"Adam is a highly talented leader and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team. His strong reputation, demonstrated expertise and extensive relationships within structured credit will be invaluable to our CLO related efforts," said Joe Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of Amherst Pierpont. "We look forward to leveraging his broad range of industry experience and insights as we continue to expand Amherst Pierpont's CLO platform and elevate our capabilities for our clients."

"I'm excited to join Amherst Pierpont's talented team and look forward to expanding our structured credit and CLO services with my new colleagues," said Mr. Schwartz. "Today's dynamic credit and loan market presents many opportunities for growth and strong client connections. I believe Amherst Pierpont is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and successfully execute on significant transactions for new and existing clients."

Mr. Schwartz holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from Columbia University. He will be based in Amherst Pierpont's New York City office.

Amherst Pierpont Securities was formed in 2014 when Amherst Securities Group, LP and Pierpont Securities LLC merged to create a highly competitive, client-focused fixed-income broker-dealer to provide access to a broad range of fixed-income products to institutional and middle-market clients.

About Amherst Pierpont Securities

Amherst Pierpont Securities is a market-leading independent broker dealer providing institutional and middle-market clients with access to a premier fixed-income capital markets franchise. Our experienced team of professionals delivers actionable trade ideas and customized solutions to our institutional client base. Much of the value-added service we provide is driven by our state-of-the-art data and analytics platform and our focus on market strategy, both of which are designed to identify relative value and quantify risk reward in the fixed income markets. Amherst Pierpont Securities is headquartered in New York City with offices across the United States. Amherst Pierpont Securities is a self-clearing member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation and also a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about Amherst Pierpont Securities, see www.apsec.com and contact at Inquiries@apsec.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adam-schwartz-joins-amherst-pierpont-as-head-of-structured-credit-business-301320884.html

SOURCE Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC