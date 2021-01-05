Adam Fliss Joins Patient Square Capital As Founding Partner And General Counsel

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital, a dedicated health care investment firm, announced today that Adam Fliss has joined the firm as a Founding Partner and General Counsel. The addition of Mr. Fliss, who is deeply experienced in law, private equity and health care, will help advance Patient Square's goal of investing in and partnering with great companies that improve patient lives.

Mr. Fliss will become the third Founding Partner of Patient Square, joining Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner, and Maria Walker, Founding Partner and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Patient Square, Mr. Fliss was the General Counsel of TPG Capital, the private equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG.

During his tenure at TPG, Mr. Fliss was involved in hundreds of private equity transactions across all aspects of health care and other sectors, including technology, software and digital media. He also was active in portfolio company value creation, government affairs, compliance and investor relations, and served as a senior leader in the larger TPG enterprise. Prior to TPG, he was an associate in the private equity group at Ropes & Gray.

"The size and complexity of the health care industry creates a need for an investment firm focused exclusively on health care and capable of investing capital in significant scale," said Mr. Momtazee. "Adam's legal background and judgment, deep transactional and health care experience and entrepreneurial mindset will help us to build Patient Square Capital and partner with world-class companies and management teams. We anticipate adding additional Founding Partners with deep health care and transactional experience in the coming months."

"Jim is one of the most experienced and well-respected investors in health care," said Mr. Fliss. "From our first conversation we were aligned on the benefits of specialization and scale in an industry as large and complex as health care. I am honored to be joining Maria and him in building Patient Square Capital."

Mr. Fliss received a B.A. in Political Economy from Tulane University and a J.D., summa cum laude from Suffolk University Law School. He serves as trustee of Project Healing Waters, a charitable organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of disabled veterans through fly fishing and fly tying, the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley and the Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership at Columbia University.

About Patient Square CapitalPatient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. We utilize our deep industry expertise, our broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies that will grow and thrive. We believe in the power these companies have to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square is purpose-built by a team of industry-leading executives, differentiated by the depth of our focus in health care, the breadth of our health care investing experience, and the network we can activate to drive differentiated outcomes. Most importantly, patients are squarely at the center of all that we do. For more information visit www.patientsquarecapital.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adam-fliss-joins-patient-square-capital-as-founding-partner-and-general-counsel-301200789.html

SOURCE Patient Square Capital