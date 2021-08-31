Adam & Eve Celebrates 50 Years Of Satisfaction. Guaranteed.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve founder Phil Harvey never intended to create America's largest adult toy empire. What began as his master's thesis at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 1969 - the selling of condoms by mail - quickly evolved into the nation's number one adult products company that is known today as Adam & Eve.

Today, Adam & Eve is the nation's preeminent provider of pleasure products, with a broad range of "sex positive" items, including sex toys, vibrators, lingerie, and, yes, condoms.

Serving 15 million customers through its award-winning website, AdamAndEve.com, and catalog, the company goes to great lengths to assure customer satisfaction by performing regular quality assurance inspections, offering an unconditional money-back guarantee, answering customers' questions, and shipping each order in discreet packaging. With more than 8500 "sex positive" products lining its warehouse shelves, customers can rely on Adam & Eve to have the product they want at a price they can afford.

PHE, Inc., the parent company of Adam & Eve, houses a staff of 339 at the North Carolina headquarters and a large number of employees own stock in the company. By having a personal stake in the success of Adam & Eve and PHE, employees are highly motivated to provide customers with the best possible service while ensuring relationships with vendors remain cordial, honest and lasting. In fact, 22% of these employees have been with the company 10-19 years, 16% have been there 20-29 years, and 5% have been with the company 30 years or more.

Adam & Eve is one of the largest local employers. PHE's two-story, 86,000 square-foot warehouse and three-story office facility is located on 10 acres inside the Meadowlands office park in historic Hillsborough, N.C. A free Adam & Eve catalog may be ordered online at AdamAndEve.com, or by calling 800.765.ADAM (2326).

Adam & Eve employees contribute time and energy to a variety of local and national charities such as family violence prevention centers, schools, Habitat for Humanity, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Special Olympics, the American Cancer Society, animal shelters and others. When employees raise money for these organizations, PHE matches their funds to double the impact. The Hillsborough- Orange County Chamber of Commerce recently named PHE, Inc. its " Business of the Year"- partly for its outstanding corporate citizenship and community outreach programs.

In addition, Adam & Eve Founder and President Phil Harvey uses his share of the company's profits to help fund DKT International. Rated one of the best international family planning and AIDS prevention organizations in the world, DKT's family planning programs provide accessible, affordable birth control products and services to millions of couples, making it possible to prevent HIV infections and assist with family planning. The efforts made by DKT in Africa, Asia and Latin America help improve family health, lower infant and maternal mortality and improve prosperity.

About Adam & EveAdam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at www.adamandeve.com.

