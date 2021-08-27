ADA CEO Tracey D. Brown Announces Departure After Transformational Tenure

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association ® (ADA), announced today that Chief Executive Officer Tracey D. Brown will be leaving the ADA effective October 6, 2021, to take a senior leadership role at Walgreens as President of Retail Products and Chief Customer Officer.

Under Brown's tenure ADA, the nation's largest voluntary health organization and global authority on diabetes, increased the amount raised and invested in diabetes research, continuing to improve health outcomes for people living with diabetes, while strengthening the organization's financial footing. Brown built upon the ADA's historic commitment to community, advocacy, and research while it launched impactful new partnerships with corporate sponsors on the #HealthEquityNow platform, to address health disparities that exist for communities of color.

John Schlosser, Chairman of the Board of ADA, commented, "Under Tracey's leadership, the ADA has grown in every dimension. We have transformed in the middle of a pandemic and emerged even stronger. While it's sad to see her leave," he continued, "this is an exciting opportunity for her that ensures Tracey will continue to play an important role empowering people living with diabetes and improving the health and well-being of all Americans."

Brown, a chemical engineer by training with a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University, has held a variety of leadership positions in corporate America. As a person living with type 2 diabetes who acted as volunteer and fundraiser in her local community, Tracey also served on the ADA Board of Directors prior to leading the organization.

The ADA is a network of more than 565,000 volunteers, their families, and caregivers, a professional society of nearly 20,000 health care professionals, as well as more than 250 staff members. With an 81-year history of success, Schlosser thinks the organization is poised for even greater results.

"Tracey's commitment to the ADA is lifelong," Schlosser noted. "She leaves the ADA a much better organization with a strong leadership team and staff in place." Three internal leaders-Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer, Charles Henderson, Chief of Development Officer, and Charlotte Carter, Chief Financial Officer-will form an interim Office of the CEO to ensure a smooth transition period.

The board's executive committee will retain a leading executive search firm to help identify a new Chief Executive Officer. The search process, led by incoming ADA Board President Glen Tullman, will begin immediately.

"The American Diabetes Association is more important than ever," Schlosser adds, "Tracey's departure puts her into a position that will allow her to continue to advocate for diabetes and continue her work and ours to find a cure and keep people healthy until we do. Our incoming Chief Executive Officer will have an excellent foundation to build on as we continue our vitally important work for those living with diabetes."

About the American Diabetes AssociationEvery day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook ( American Diabetes Association), Twitter ( @AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram ( @AmDiabetesAssn).

