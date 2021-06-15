Ada Accelerates International Growth, Signing Multiple New Global Partners As Demand For Integrated AI-powered Health Assessments Surges

BERLIN, LONDON and NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the global health company, has recorded significant growth in the last 8 months, signing more than 10 new partnerships with key global players across life sciences, insurance and health systems. A number of further partnerships are in development.

The last year has seen a tipping point for the adoption of AI-powered solutions in healthcare, as organizations and users across the ecosystem have looked for innovative solutions to major healthcare challenges - including the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the longer term pressures of growing and aging populations and rising health inequality globally. Trustworthy digital solutions that provide value, have a high degree of medical quality and can be deployed within organizations' existing ecosystems efficiently, safely and effectively are in high demand. Multiple innovative organizations have recently chosen Ada as their partner to transform patient experiences, leveraging Ada's enterprise solutions to support in the delivery of healthcare goals.

Offering exceptional medical safety and accuracy, Ada's AI-driven enterprise solutions are based on the same technology, medical knowledge and user experience that helped Ada's consumer symptom assessment app become the world's most popular and highest rated. Having been made available to partners in 2020, Ada's enterprise solutions are designed to help organizations deliver better care experiences and connect clinical journeys, helping improve user outcomes while driving up efficiency and user satisfaction.

With Ada's enterprise solutions, partners have access to Ada's industry-leading AI-based symptom assessment and care navigation, which helps users to understand their symptoms, identify likely conditions and navigate to appropriate care. By using Ada as a 'digital front door' to care, partners can help users navigate quickly and easily to the right care at the right time, while freeing up precious time and resources for their team. Ada also offers optional embedded appointment booking, single sign on features, integration into the partner's electronic patient record and advanced data insights, giving every partner the ability to tailor the integration to their organization's specific needs.

Ada partners with organizations across a range of industries, including:

Insurance:

For health insurers, Ada transforms users' health journeys, helping providers to connect users with the appropriate partners within their ecosystem faster and more efficiently.



New partners include Santéclair, a leading French service provider that works with over 50 insurers and healthcare providers to facilitate access to specialist services such as dentists, dieticians or opticians, and AXA OneHealth, the Egypt -based subsidiary of global insurance and healthcare leader, AXA.

Ada supports major health systems in the delivery of quality, efficient and value-based care, improving processes and saving valuable time and resources for their teams.



Recent partnerships include the private health system CUF in Portugal , private business group Obeikan Digital Solutions in Saudi Arabia to include Ada in their telemedicine subsidiary TAJ Digital Health's services, as well as a longer term collaboration with leading health provider Sutter Health in the United States .

Ada works with life science organizations to raise awareness for difficult to diagnose and rare diseases, supporting accurate and timely diagnosis, and empowering people to better understand their conditions and care options.



Ada builds on existing collaborations with global life science leaders such as Pfizer, Takeda, and Novartis in rare diseases, and has recently signed a new global partnership with Novartis focused on improving the identification and diagnosis of a number of immunologic and rare diseases, as well as a new partnership with Takeda to improve identification and diagnosis of adult and pediatric attention deficit disorders. Additional new partnerships include collaborations with Alnylam and SanofiGenzyme.

Commentary:

Daniel Nathrath, CEO & Co-Founder of Ada said:

"We founded Ada ten years ago because we believed that AI would fundamentally transform healthcare. Today, we are seeing that vision become a reality as organizations across all areas of healthcare turn to AI-powered solutions to help them tackle the unprecedented challenges facing society; from the unique circumstances of Covid-19 to the long-term pressures created by growing and aging populations.

However, we are still just at the beginning of this story. At Ada, we believe that many of the benefits of health AI can only be unlocked through cross-industry collaboration, which is why we are focused on working with industry leading partners from across all areas of healthcare. We are proud to have signed more than 10 new partners globally in the last 8 months, with more in advanced negotiations, and we look forward to working closely with innovators across life sciences, insurance, health systems and global development as we continue our mission to transform the future of healthcare, and improve health experiences and outcomes for everyone."

Marianne Binst, CEO of Santéclair, said:

"One of our primary reasons for choosing to partner with Ada was the ability to integrate its solution into Santéclair's unique model. Combined, these two solutions enable us to offer our customers a truly unique service, one unlike anything else on the market in the region, enabling as many as 10 million users across France to benefit from a service that has been tested by Santéclair's Health Innovation Lab.

The medical quality, algorithm efficiency and user experience of the Ada platform were all key factors when it came to selecting the right solution. With Ada, we saw the same commitment to high standards that we guarantee to our customers; this is a core shared value, and one which will help enable us to further our strategic ambition as an innovative company with the Mysantéclair digital platform."

About Ada

Ada is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health, and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help all people actively manage their health and medical professionals to deliver effective care, and the company works with leading health providers, organizations and governments to carry out this vision. The Ada platform has 11 million users worldwide, and has completed 23 million assessments since its global launch in 2016.

In May 2021, Ada raised $90 million in a Series B investment round led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, with participation from the likes of Samsung Catalyst Fund, Vitruvian Partners, Inteligo Bank, F4 and Mutschler Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.ada.com .

