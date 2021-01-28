Acutus Medical Suite Of EP Products To Be Featured During Recorded Cases At AF Symposium 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus") (Nasdaq: AFIB) today announced the presentation of two mapping and ablation procedures during the 26 th Annual International AF Symposium demonstrating the beneficial capabilities of guided ablation therapy utilizing the company's entire diagnostic and therapeutic suite of EP products. Prof. Tim Betts, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford, UK, will first present a persistent atrial fibrillation procedure using both the AcQMap 3D Imaging and Mapping System and the CE Marked AcQBlate FORCE Sensing Ablation System 1. The case will be presented on Friday, January 29, between 11 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, January 30, between 10:25 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. ET, Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, will present a second procedure using Acutus Medical's AcQMap SuperMap software to facilitate a peer-to-peer discussion on the benefits of a map, ablate, remap strategy when treating complex atrial arrhythmias. Continuing its commitment to innovation, Acutus is also featured in the "Early Stage and Emerging New Technologies and Drugs in Cardiac EP I" session on January 29 between 2:40 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. ET, where Dr. Usman Siddiqui, Advent Health, will demonstrate AcQCross Qx, a novel transseptal crossing technology, compatible with multiple sheaths commonly used during electrophysiology procedures.

"AF prevalence is increasing, and effective and efficient treatment is necessary to meet the growing patient demand for ablation procedures. Acutus is focused on developing and advancing technology that makes it easier for physicians to improve outcomes and shorten procedure times," said Vince Burgess, CEO, Acutus Medical. "The recent commercialization of our AcQBlate FORCE Sensing Ablation System in Europe, together with our AcQMap System, has proven what we always believed - a platform that focuses on delivering personalized patient care is exactly what physicians need. Both Prof. Betts' and Dr. Lakkireddy's procedures will highlight the distinct advantages our portfolio delivers."

The symposium, which will meet virtually this year from January 29-31, brings together over 100 leading experts in the field of electrophysiology from across the world to educate and present the latest clinical and technological advancements for the management of atrial fibrillation (AF). Event registration and CME are complimentary for this informative three-day scientific program. Individuals are encouraged to register and virtually visit the Acutus booth. For more information or to register for the 26 th Annual International AF Symposium, visit https://www.afsymposium.com/.

About Acutus MedicalAcutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

