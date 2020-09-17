Acura Presents Virtual Shorty Fest: Celebrating New Orleans Music Culture

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As official automaker of the Trombone Shorty Foundation six years running, Acura will give fans a new way to celebrate the musical culture of New Orleans with the first-ever "Virtual Shorty Fest Presented by Acura." The virtual format of Shorty Fest will air Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. CST, on Acura's YouTube channel ( http://acura.us/ShortyFest2020), the Trombone Shorty Festival website ( www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org) and broadcast locally on WNOL-TV. The virtual festival will raise awareness about the mission of The Shorty Foundation to support young musicians in New Orleans.

"Virtual Shorty Fest Presented by Acura" will feature Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue in the band's first show since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting communities across America. The diverse artist lineup includes some of New Orleans most talented musicians, such as Galactic, Anders Osborne, Tank and the Bangas, The Soul Rebels and more special guests to be announced. Students from the Trombone Shorty Academy also will perform.

Shorty Fest has been the Trombone Shorty Foundation's largest fundraising event and with this year's new format, there are opportunities for viewers to donate ( www.paypal.me/shortyfoundation) along with a silent auction held on Facebook to support the next generation of New Orleans musicians.

Also making an appearance during the Fest is the all-new 2021 Acura TLX premium sport sedan, featuring the latest award-winning ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system, powered by Panasonic and tuned by eight-time Grammy® award-winning recording engineer and music producer Elliot Scheiner. The 2021 TLX arrives at dealerships in late September.

More information on "Virtual Shorty Fest Presented by Acura" programming details and schedule can be found here:

https://www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org/shorty-fest/.

Acura's Investment in Music

Acura has been a proud sponsor of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival for more than 20 years. The brand also has been the automotive partner of the Trombone Shorty Foundation for the past six years and is the presenting sponsor of " Shorty Fest," the Shorty Foundation's largest fundraising event. Acura's sponsorship of the Shorty Foundation helps support traditional jazz music education, instruction, mentorship and performance in New Orleans, empowering young musicians to continue the musical traditions of the jazz legends before them. Acura also has been the official automotive partner of the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the last eight years.

More recently, Acura collaborated with Genius, the music media platform and the world's largest digital destination for song lyrics and music knowledge, by creating "Acura x Genius: Precision Crafted Performances." The music series features emerging artists with exclusive live showcases in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Miami.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance - a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models - the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for the 2021 model year are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.

About Trombone Shorty Foundation

The Trombone Shorty Foundation, founded in 2012, seeks to build the next generation of young talent: to create music industry career pathways for New Orleans youth, empower them with the skills and perspective to succeed in business and in life, and to offer mentorship and support throughout the process. The work of the Foundation is inspired by Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, who was one such youth whose community support in academics, music, and business fostered a career that represents New Orleans culture around the world.

