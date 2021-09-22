Acumatica Streamlines Personalization And Advances Core Business Processes With 2021 R2 Launch

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the release of Acumatica 2021 R2, the second of its biannual product updates. The release includes comprehensive advances in personalization, core business process functions, and industry editions.

"The functionality updates in 2021 R2 reflect our customers' requests for even more streamlined processes and greater efficiency," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "We purpose-built our ERP solution for the cloud from the very beginning, which enables us to add and enhance processes and features at a rapid pace."

Acumatica 2021 R2 takes ERP configuration and customization a step further with personalization - adjusting Acumatica's agile and robust software to each customer's individual needs. With 2021 R2, customers can reduce time spent finding actions and reports through a consolidated toolbar, and automate complex business processes without programming. Users can also react to data changes by creating tasks from business events, and boost productivity by automating administrative tasks and triggering notifications when key activities occur. In addition, technical users now have access to the new DAC Schema Browser to easily view data tables and field mappings.

The 2021 R2 update includes integrations with Microsoft Teams and Adobe Document Cloud. With the Acumatica for Microsoft Teams integration, customers can access the communication and collaboration features of Teams from directly within Acumatica, without switching between platforms. Similarly, Acumatica customers can use the Adobe Document Cloud integration to annotate, highlight, comment on PDF documents, and save updated versions with an audit trail and version control - all without leaving Acumatica.

In 2021 R2, Acumatica delivers new features and enhancements to all its industry editions.

Feature Benefits for Financials, CRM, and Payroll:

Improve email tracking, deliverability, and scalability via Acumatica's integration to SendGrid

Boost efficiency when managing AR refunds with open balances

Simplify reconciliation by matching bank transactions to multiple receipts and disbursements

Improve accuracy and financial visibility by enhancing AP/AR balance reporting

Enhance visibility to make business decisions and inform employees using the new Operational and Employee Payroll dashboards

Feature Benefits for Distribution and Commerce:

Drive sales and increase revenue with new up-sell and cross-sell capabilities

Improve fill rates and on-time order fulfillment with item substitutions

Increase warehouse efficiency with paperless directed picking

Optimize stocking levels and locations using deadstock reports

Delight online customers and build brand loyalty with support for personalization and gift wrapping

Feature Benefits for Construction and Field Service:

Save time and simplify project workflows via project drop shipments

Review and assess performance against peer group with CFMA Benchmarker integration

Streamline billing and improve flexibility by configuring service contract billing for the start of each period

Reduce clicks to upgrade efficiency while adding inventory and tracking time via a mobile device

Correct data entry errors using the new project reclassification feature

Show profitability in the Service order

Feature Benefits for Manufacturing:

Visualize production schedules in a timeline view to easily identify over and under-utilized resources, customer commitments, and material constraints

Provide promise date by using Capable to Promise feature

Enable traceability of raw materials and components to finished goods for improved quality control and traceability with Preassigned Lot/Serial

Acumatica built its cloud-based ERP solution for customer resiliency and success. Customers interested in learning more about 2021 R2 can visit our website at https://www.acumatica.com/blog/register-acumatica-2021-r2-virtual-launch/.

About AcumaticaAcumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

