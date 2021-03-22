AcuityAds Shares Its Progress On Identity Resolution

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a...

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced it has integrated several identity solutions as part of its commitment to a scalable, robust solution for digital advertisers and greater consumer control regarding the future of identity resolution.

AcuityAds is integrating Unified ID 2.0 (UID 2.0), an open-source, interoperable identity solution in collaboration with The Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report, as well as IdentityLink in collaboration with LiveRamp (RAMP) - Get Report.

"It is important to note that only a small percentage of our business relies on third-party cookies. Notwithstanding, we believe leveraging these industry-leading identity solutions is important as the entire sector, including demand side platforms, supply side platforms and publishers, has come together to deliver a modern replacement to the now antiquated, third-party cookie that secures the business model of the "free internet," which has effectively been underwritten by advertisers," commented Tal Hayek, CEO and Co-Founder of AcuityAds. "Our strategy is simple: in those instances where we relied on third-party cookies, we will now utilize universal IDs. The adoption of these frameworks will ensure we continue to deliver the highest possible value to our brand partners while, at the same time, respecting and protecting consumer privacy."

Dr. Nathan Mekuz, AcuityAds' VP of Artificial Intelligence said, "As we were developing the illumin platform, we foresaw the move away from traditional consumer tracking methods towards a more collaborative approach within our industry. Our artificial intelligence algorithm is built using numerous attributes such as device IDs, geography, contextual and time of day to make decisions, enabling us to work with any industry ID solution that is most relevant to the objective we aim to deliver to our clients."

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out-clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

