AcuityAds Is Recognized As One Of Globe And Mail's Leading Companies For Executive Gender Diversity

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced that it has earned a spot on the 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

"Being recognized as one of Globe and Mail's leading companies for executive gender diversity is a true testament to our values and commitment to have equity and inclusion at AcuityAds. It has always been an integral part of our culture, and we have formed a Diversity and Inclusion committee to focus on our strategies and initiatives to continuously improve in this area." said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO of AcuityAds. "The only way for innovation and growth within our industry is to have a team with diverse mindsets, unique thinking and ones that respect each other's' thoughts and opinions."

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere .

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 31, 2021. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events .

About The Globe and Mail: The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About AcuityAds: AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

