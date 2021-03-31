AcuityAds And Enjoy Life Foods Discuss Changing Consumer Behaviors At CMO Brand Digital Summit

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising...

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced that Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer, will be participating on the "Managing through crisis: how to find & foster successful client-partner relationships" panel with client Shruthi Chandramouli, Marketing Director at Enjoy Life Foods (a Mondelez brand), a brand offering great-tasting snacks that are allergy- friendly and gluten-free, at the CMO Brand Digital Summit on April 5, 2021 at 9:55am ET.

The panel will highlight how times of crisis can provide the opportunity to connect with peers and the broader community to brainstorm solutions. AcuityAds and Enjoy Life Foods will share the results of their business partnership with key lessons for the rest of the GDS community. Enjoy Life Foods has leveraged AcuityAds' programmatic advertising platform and proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities to launch its direct-to-consumers (DTC) and eCommerce business for several major brands in its portfolio this year.

"The importance of adapting to consumers shifting behaviors has been brought to light over the course of the past year, especially for brands to be more strategic and capitalize on the direct-to-consumer relationship," said Bharwani. "Partnering with Enjoy Life Foods has been a truly rewarding experience as we collaborate to transform their business to leverage consumers' insights with AI technology to better reach audiences within the digital advertising space."

For more information, please contact press@acuityads.com .

