Acuity Brands Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social And Governance Report

"We're very pleased to have completed the first full year of our EarthLIGHT program, and we are immensely gratified at how far into our operations our program has reached," said Adam Handler, Director of Corporate Sustainability and Communications. "All across Acuity Brands, our associates have shown initiative to find ways to reduce use of raw materials and our energy consumption and to engage with our communities and our stakeholders."

Results identified in the Company's fiscal 2020 ESG report include impact in several key areas:

Other areas addressed in the report include energy reduction at company facilities, community and associate engagement, diversity and inclusion, and governance. The Acuity Brands ESG report incorporates research on the Company's business sector from both the Global Reporting initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board frameworks and uses peer benchmarking. For more information about the Acuity Brands ESG program, please visit EarthLIGHT program and report .

