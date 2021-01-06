Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

Atlanta, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 20, 2021.

