Actor, Writer, Producer, And Restaurateur Chazz Palminteri And The Sinanaj Brothers Open Their Second Italian Restaurant In A Suburb Just North Of NYC

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chazz Palminteri is best known for memorable roles in "A Bronx Tale", "Bullets over Broadway", "The Usual Suspects." Not only has he conquered the Big Apple through entertainment, he has also done so in terms of the dining scene.

At his namesake restaurant, located at 30 W 46th Street, Palminteri pays homage to his Sicilian heritage, with classic dishes and a Frank Sinatra-inspired martini menu. Sinatra was who made the actor infatuated with old restaurants of the past. "He would tell me about the great New York City restaurants he would go to, such as Toots Shor and Jilly's. He always said you need a great place to go and eat when your friends are in town." - says Palminteri.

So, in 2015 Palminteri teamed up with the Sinanaj brothers to open Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. The Sinanaj brothers are well-known restaurateurs with several high-end restaurants in NYC and in Tokyo. Today, the restaurant serves traditional Italian fare from fresh meats and seafood to homemade pasta dishes and delicious desserts.

The food is what the actor says distinguishes Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant from other spots and places them in the conversation of best Italian food in New York. "People might visit once because of my name, but they come back for the delicious food" - he says.

The same menu will be served at the new restaurant in White Plains Westchester. Homemade pastas, grilled octopus and lobster served over fettucine are a few dishes awaiting diners.

According to business partner Jack Sinanaj they have also taken advantage of the previous tenant's wood-fired pizza ovens, adding a new item to the actor-turned-restaurateur's repertoire. Their truffle pizza is what they hold closer to heart. Made with truffle, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella and mixed herbs, its unique taste has quickly become popular with diners since the restaurant first opened a week ago. Also, don't miss out on their traditional Margarita Pizza and other special menu items.

The new Restaurant is located at 264 Main St White Plains, New York, NY 10601 and is open 7 days a week.

Reservations can be made on their website www.chazzpalminterinyc.com or by calling 914-600-8430.

Contact: infowp@chazzpalminterinyc.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actor-writer-producer-and-restaurateur-chazz-palminteri-and-the-sinanaj-brothers-open-their-second-italian-restaurant-in-a-suburb-just-north-of-nyc-301310940.html

SOURCE Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant & Pizza