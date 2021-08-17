Actor Jaime Camil Joins L.A. Care And IEHP To Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations And Wellness Care

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of California is returning to some sense of normalcy after more than a year battling COVID-19, it's important to recognize that the pandemic is not over.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of California is returning to some sense of normalcy after more than a year battling COVID-19, it's important to recognize that the pandemic is not over. In fact, the number of cases and hospitalizations have been rising since the state reopened in mid-June, with the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading quickly. Many Californians have put off annual check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive medicine during the pandemic to avoid the virus. In an effort to ensure that their combined 3.8 million members and their communities are getting vaccinated and resuming their routine wellness care, L.A. Care Health Plan and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) have launched a multi-pronged educational campaign with the help of award-winning actor Jaime Camil.

Camil, who is known for his scene-stealing role in Jane the Virgin and the hit Mexican telenovelas You are My Destiny and La Fea Más Bella, is supporting the Southern California health plans with public service announcements, Instagram Live events featuring medical professionals, and social media messages.

" I was honored to join in this critical effort," said Camil. "This is very important to me personally because COVID-19 has had an unequal impact on the Hispanic community. I want to help get the facts out and advance health equity for all communities to ensure we all get through this without further suffering."

Vaccination rates have stalled overall, but especially in Latino and Black communities, which were hit hardest by COVID-19.

" COVID-19 vaccination is the key to bringing the pandemic to an end, yet too many people are still reluctant to get the shot," said John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO. " TV viewers love Jaime Camil, making him a terrific spokesperson to help us get out the word about the importance of vaccinations and also to help us debunk the obstructive myths that spread like wildfire on social media."

The health plans are also concerned about delayed physical exams and routine tests during the pandemic, which could increase morbidity and mortality.

" Regular wellness care is critical for preventing disease, and for detecting and treating illnesses before they become catastrophic," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP CEO. " We encourage all of our members to resume their routine checkups and tests, in partnership with their healthcare providers."

The education campaign will include broadcast public service announcements and billboards featuring Camil. The campaign kicks off today with one of two Instagram Live events.

Two Instagram Live events are set for:

L.A. Care Instagram Live on COVID-19 Vaccines: Jaime Camil with Dr. Ilan Shapiro Tuesday, August 17 12:00 p.m. PST @LACAREHEALTH

IEHP Instagram Live on Wellness Care: Tuesday, August 24 12:00 p.m. PST @IEHP_HEALTHCARE

Social media posts featuring Camil will be used throughout the rest of the year. This educational campaign aligns with the commitment by both L.A. Care and IEHP to advance health equity for members and their communities.

About L.A. Care Health PlanL.A. Care Health Plan serves more than 2.4 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal , L.A. Care Covered™ , L.A. Care Cal MediConnect Plan and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan , all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About IEHP - Inland Empire Health PlanWith a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25 th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

