Actor Hill Harper Launches North America's First Black-owned DigitalWallet And Financial-capacity Building Technology: The Black Wall Street

The Black Wall Street technology & DigitalWallet will empower the financially-excluded and confront the racial wealth gap, in remembrance of the approaching centennial of the race-fueled Tulsa Massacre in Oklahoma's Greenwood district on May 31st, 1921.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revolution will be Digitized™ - April is Financial Literacy Month and Award-Winning Actor, Best-Selling Author and Former US Presidential appointee, Hill Harper announces the launch of The Black Wall Street (TBWS), as the first major step in closing the racial wealth gap in the United States. As t he first Black- owned digital wallet and cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States, Harper is positioned to build the world's largest investment and financial literacy curriculum and toolkit for Black and Latinx communities across the diaspora.

May 2021, The Black Wall Street will embark on a monumental, 30-market financial literacy campaign and bus tour beginning in Los Angeles, California and culminating on Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the evening of May 31st, 2021 through June 1st during the very hours, 100 years ago when the mass destruction took place of what is still considered, the most successful Black economic community in the history of the United States. Importantly, the tour will visit thirty of the most disenfranchised communities in the US introducing financial literacy and cryptocurrency to individuals in these communities and gifting millions of Satoshis (fractile shares of Bitcoin). The Black Wall Street Bus Tour is the first of its kind, focusing on Bitcoin education and adoption within Black and Brown Communities.

The Black Wall Street's Centennial Campaign Bus Tour

May 31, 2021 marks the centennial of The Tulsa race-riot & massacre. The destruction took place from sun-fall on May 31st through June 1st, 1921. It has been called the single worst act of racial violence in American history.

The Black Wall Street's campaign, Crypto-curriculum and DigitalWallet will be led by Harper in partnership with Najah Roberts, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange expert. Together they will initiate " The Digital Financial Revolution" National Bus Tour, an information and empowerment-first initiative intended to honor the victims of the Tulsa Massacre by reclaiming and transforming this namesake into a momentous strive for racial and economic equality. The tour will host virtual and COVID-safe events in 30 of the most densely populated and economically-challenged communities across the US with the goal to educate about The Black Wall Street App & DigitalWallet - A movement to put their futures back-into-their-own-hands. Appointed by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce as the Honorary National Co-Chair of The Redevelopment of Black Wall Street, Hill Harper's vision for The Black Wall Street DigitalWallet is deeply rooted in his commitment to addressing the digital divide and economically uplifting underserved communities by providing them with the tools and playbook to thrive - in the palms of their hands.

"Our technology seeks to replicate the brick and mortar Black Wall Street, as a digital ecosystem that will galvanize the financially excluded and directly stimulate the economic growth and spending in marginalized communities everywhere." -Hill Harper.

The Black Wall Street - Black Cash Matters™

"With the Black Wall Street technology, we seek to make obsolete payday lenders and other financial predators plaguing our communities, while simultaneously creating cross generational wealth transfer, for people who have historically been taught to work for our wages instead of making our wages work for us...because Black Cash Matters." - Hill Harper.

The Black Wall Street is home to The Black Wall Street DigitalWallet, the first of its kind, connecting "top-of-the-funnel" financial services with the populations these instruments were designed to service -- everyone from the disadvantaged "unbanked and under banked" to the savvy cost-efficient consumer.

Unlike traditional financial institutions, The Black Wall Street's sole purpose is to provide Black and Brown communities the opportunity to be involved in the transfer of wealth with cryptocurrency and decentralized finance.

Inspired by a vision of empowering underserved communities while bridging the racial wealth gap, Hill Harper, Najah Roberts and innumerable supporters are catalyzing these chaotic energies in preparation for a brighter financial future for generations to come.

" To address an ecosystem of problems, a tech-based ecosystem of solutions is required. We are - and always have been - our own empowerment ecosystem. We're now creating the digitized and scalable version of the original Black Wall Street. This has always been for us and by us - it's time to reclaim that space. Just like anything it starts with education. Our measurement of impact is improved financial literacy in the Black & Latinx communities." - Najah Roberts.

The Black Wall Street Technology and App - Summer 2021

Hill Harper has spent the past year working with Black developers to create The Black Wall Street into a groundbreaking Fintech app for the Black and Brown communities. Providing financial capacity is critical for our most challenged communities because as a new Pew Research Center Study found Blacks and Latinos use their smartphones to do their banking more than any other race or ethnicity.

The Black Wall Street + COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic illuminated the inequities of Black and Brown Americans that have long existed in healthcare, housing, mental and economic health. The institution of racism upholds the barriers preventing Black and Latinx Americans from accessing the resources needed for a decent way of life -- let alone saving or investing. This points to a widening wealth gap as both a cause and an effect of COVID- 19's disparate outcomes.

About Hill Harper | @HillHarper

Hill Harper is an entrepreneur, an award-winning actor, best-selling author, and humanitarian. Currently, Hill stars in ABC's #1 television drama, The Good Doctor, for its 4th season. He is the Founder & Chairman of The Black Wall Street Digital Wallet. Hill is also on the Board of Directors of the National Black Bank Fund and he has been named Honorary National Co-Chair of the Redevelopment of Black Wall Street by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Hill was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the US President's Cancer Panel. Hill's passion for technology, financial literacy, and social & economic justice keeps him on the forefront and in demand as a speaker and business lead worldwide. Hill graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was named Valedictorian of his department. He then graduated cum laude with uris doctorate from Harvard Law School. He also holds a Master's in Public Administration, with honors, from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and holds seven honorary Doctoral degrees.

Hill has authored four New York Times bestsellers : Letters to a Young Brother, Letters to a Young Sister, The Conversation, and his ground-breaking financial literacy book: The Wealth Cure aimed at curing the racial wealth gap. Letters to an Incarcerated Brother, Letters to a Young Brother won several awards and was named "Best Book for Young Adults" by the American Library Association. Additionally, Hill has been recognized with seven NAACP Image Awards. Hill is the founder of the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth through mentorship, scholarships, and grant programs.

About Najah Roberts | @NajahRoberts

Najah Roberts is a pioneering tech entrepreneur, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, NFT expert and community activist. Najah is the Founder & CEO of Crypto Blockchain Plug, the first Black-owned cryptocurrency exchange, and only one of three brick and mortar digital cryptocurrency businesses in the United States.

Najah holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Bethune-Cookman University and an MBA from Rochville University. She lectures and educates on economic empowerment, financial literacy and cryptocurrency across the globe, especially for communities of color. Najah founded Family Knots Express, a nonprofit in 2001 that advocates for incarcerated women with children. Najah is a native of Los Angeles, CA.

The Black Wall Street Holdings, Inc. www.TheBlackWallStreet.Com Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @BlackCashMatters

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actor-hill-harper-launches-north-americas-first-black-owned-digitalwallet-and--financial-capacity-building-technology-the-black-wall-street-301266948.html

SOURCE The Black Wall Street