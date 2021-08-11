Actor, Director And Educator LeVar Burton To Join The Mainstage At Blackbaud's Bbcon 2021 Virtual Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (BLKB) - Get Report, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that LeVar Burton will join the mainstage at bbcon 2021 Virtual, the tech conference for a better world, happening Oct. 13-15 as a free event.

" LeVar Burton has impacted our lives with his love for storytelling and knowledge for nearly four decades," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "His passion for literacy and social good has been the foundation of his career, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to bbcon to share his wisdom and inspiration with our audience of changemakers."

Burton is the beloved former host and executive producer of the PBS children's series "Reading Rainbow®" and is a lifelong children's literacy advocate. He is celebrated for his iconic role as Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed television miniseries "Roots" and also starred as Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" series.

Burton currently hosts his own podcast "LeVar Burton Reads" where he narrates short fiction; has a YouTube® series titled "This Is My Story," which highlights racism in America; and premiered his own MasterClass™ on storytelling in June 2021. In response to a global campaign to nominate him, Burton recently served as a "Jeopardy!® " guest host, using the platform to support his chosen charity, Reading is Fundamental®.

Nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, along with 27 Daytime Emmy nominations, Burton holds an impressive 21 wins. He is also a Spoken Word Grammy Award recipient (1999) for his narration of "The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr." In 2019, he was named the Inamori Ethics Prize winner for his global ethical leadership, advocating for children's literacy, and AIDS research and treatment. Burton is also an outspoken supporter for people with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), which are types of blood cancer.

Award-winning artist and activist Laura Dern will also join the bbcon mainstage for a keynote conversation. The conference, which currently has over 11,000 registrants, will include more than 100 informative sessions to provide social good professionals with tips, real-life success stories, thought leadership discussions and cutting-edge content. Sessions include content for all regions, role types and markets, including arts and cultural organizations, cause-based nonprofits, educational institutions, faith communities, healthcare organizations, foundations, corporate giving and more.

For more information about bbcon 2021 Virtual and to register for free, visit bbconference.com.

