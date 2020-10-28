Activists Release Their Controversial Police Corruption Film Ahead Of Landmark DA Race

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst rising tensions between police and black and brown communities throughout the nation, many Americans are calling to defund the police and demanding police accountability. The Future Left, an LA-based activist organization, believes that abolishing police unions removes significant barriers to real police accountability. Recently, District Attorney Jackie Lacey recused herself from the investigation of excessive force by social media influencer and cop, Toni McBride, due to the conflict of interest created by the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) pouring $1.2 million into Lacey's re-election campaign. The Future Left's new documentary " Who Do You Protect? ", released on digital platforms today sheds light on the incestuous relationship between police unions and elected officials impedes police accountability and impacts the families who have lost loved ones to police violence.

On April 22, 2020, Daniel Hernandez was fatally shot by LAPD officer Toni McBride during a suicide call - twice while standing and twice after he hit the ground. Despite clear evidence of excessive force, this officer has not yet faced any repercussions due, in part, to her father being the director of the Los Angeles police union. The LAPPL has purchased the allegiance of the District Attorney and City Council through millions of dollars in campaign donations. The public outcry about police killings in the months leading up to the DA election is also likely a motivating factor for this case to now be investigated by the Attorney General's Office. Many community leaders interviewed in the documentary, including George Gascón, Baba Akili, Mike Bonin, Nithya Raman, and the family of Daniel Hernandez, are calling for police accountability, specifically through eliminating undue influence by police unions on elected leaders. Political candidates Gascón and Raman refused police union money, and Bonin returned donations already received from law enforcement.

Earlier this year, The Future Left created an online tool, called the Police Contributions to Police Calculator (PCRC) , which shows the amount of political campaign contributions made by the LAPPL to elected representatives. In support of the demands of protesters for police accountability, The Future Left now delivers " Who Do You Protect? " to encourage leaders, activists, and the public to rethink police unions' ability to influence police accountability, elections and policies. The Future Left encourages supporters to donate to the family of Daniel Hernandez and organizations advocating for police accountability, such as BLM-LA .

