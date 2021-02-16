Activision Blizzard Media, Alter Agents And Immersion Explore Impact Of Advertising On Esports Audiences Compared To Traditional Sports Audiences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activision Blizzard Media engaged market research firm Alter Agents and neuroscience experts at Immersion to complete a study on the emotional impact of advertising and sponsorships on esports versus traditional sports viewers. The multi-cell, trimodal research study found that during sponsorship ads, the immersion (measured as the attention and emotional response of the viewer) was more sustained for esports viewers.

"Savvy marketers are learning that esports is a substantial conduit to a young, affluent and valuable audience. To match this savvy, esports platforms need to recognize that the onus is on us to empirically demonstrate the power of this platform and these audiences," said Jonathan Stringfield, VP, Global Business Marketing, Measurement and Insights, Activision Blizzard Media. "The findings from our immersive biometric study with Alter Agents and Immersion show that ads during esports keep viewer attention, perform higher and boost positive brand perception."

The research, which was conducted in late 2020, consisted of a survey of esports and traditional sports viewers from 16-40 years old. A series of in-depth respondent interviews to provide context and color to the findings. Emotional response sessions were conducted using Immersion's distributed and real-time neuroscience platform to reveal advertising's emotional impact at a physiological level.

Specifically, the data indicated that:

Esports is better at keeping viewer attention during sponsorships ads, resulting in higher performance on critical brand metrics.

Esports viewers are more accepting of advertisements than traditional sports fans, showing a higher immersion score, defined as "attention plus emotional response."

Brand favorability and brand perception are higher for esports experiences compared to traditional sports.

Esports outperformed traditional sports on key immersion metrics, demonstrating its merit in delivering measurable impact for brands. The findings show that esports is a legitimate and effective advertising media channel, which can reach, engage and positively impact target audiences.

About Activision Blizzard Media

Activision Blizzard Media Ltd is the gateway for brands to the leading interactive entertainment company with hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world. Our legendary portfolio includes iconic mobile game franchises such as Candy Crush™, esports like the Call of Duty League™, the Overwatch League™ and some of the top PC and console gaming franchises such as Call of Duty®, World of Warcraft®, and StarCraft®. The idea is simple: great game experiences offer great marketing experiences. Learn more at www.activisionblizzardmedia.com

About Alter Agents

Alter Agents is a full-service market research consultancy reimagining research in the age of the constant change. With a long history of brand strategy and communications experience, the company focuses on collaborating with brands to reveal consumer needs, priorities, and context. Alter Agents specializes in reframing the context for consumer research to yield powerful insights for its clients, including brand giants such as SnapChat, YouTube, Activision, Viking Cruises, and many more. www.alteragents.com @Alter_Agents

About ImmersionImmersion is a distributed neuroscience SaaS, which provides a second-by-second measure of what people's brains value - anywhere & anytime - using the smartwatches they wear every day. Customers use our platform to predict buying, sharing, downloads, and information recall with over 80% accuracy. Immersion measures what the world loves, especially when the cost of being wrong is high. www.getimmersion.com

