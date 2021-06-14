Activision Blizzard Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Adjournment With Respect To Say-on-Pay Proposal

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced that it convened its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") as scheduled and considered all items of business with the exception of Proposal 2, the shareholder advisory vote...

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced that it convened its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") as scheduled and considered all items of business with the exception of Proposal 2, the shareholder advisory vote on executive compensation (the "Proposal").

At the 2021 Annual Meeting held today, 86.54% of the Company's outstanding shares were represented in person or by proxy. Of the matters presented for shareholder vote: all ten nominees for director were re-elected, with an average of 96.27% of the votes cast in favor; and on the appointment of PwC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, 97.13% of the votes were cast in favor.

Based on requests from shareholders for additional time, the independent members of the Activision Blizzard Board believe it is in the best interest of its shareholders to extend the opportunity for shareholders to vote on this important matter, and therefore recommended an adjournment to allow additional time for shareholders to submit proxies with respect to the Proposal. The 2021 Annual Meeting will be reconvened on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (the "Reconvened Annual Meeting"). The sole matter of business before the Reconvened Annual Meeting will be the Proposal.

The independent members of the Activision Blizzard Board have determined, based on requests from shareholders, that it is necessary and appropriate to leave voting for the Proposal open in order to provide shareholders with adequate time to review and consider the Company's recent responses to statements that were published and recirculated about the Company's executive compensation practices that the Company believed to be misleading, in particular related to CEO and COO compensation. The Board members believe that obtaining informed shareholder feedback related to Activision Blizzard's compensation policies and practices is of fundamental importance, and therefore, allowing additional time for shareholders to meaningfully participate in the vote better represents their interests.

The Company's recent responses highlighted the following points and corrections:

Despite exceptional shareholder returns the Company has made significant changes to address shareholder feedback - Meaningful executive compensation changes have been made to address shareholder concerns directly, including an amended and extended contract for our CEO.

- Meaningful executive compensation changes have been made to address shareholder concerns directly, including an amended and extended contract for our CEO. The Company has made substantial and sustainable reductions in CEO compensation - The Company's amended CEO contract has had an immediate and sustainable impact on our CEO's compensation by: Decreasing our CEO's base salary and cash bonus by 50% and putting his target cash compensation at the bottom 25 th percentile of the CEOs in the Company's peer group; Ensuring that 95% of our CEO's total compensation is performance-based and fully at risk; Capping our CEO's 2021 and 2022 target equity bonuses below the median of the Company's peer group; and Ensuring that our CEO's equity bonuses are shaped, in part, by his success in driving a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace and in making the Company's operations even more sustainable.

- The Company's amended CEO contract has had an immediate and sustainable impact on our CEO's compensation by: The Company has more closely aligned CEO and shareholder interests - The Company has increased its CEO equity-holding requirement to 50x his base salary, representing among the highest in the S&P 500.

- The Company has increased its CEO equity-holding requirement to 50x his base salary, representing among the highest in the S&P 500. The Company has significantly reduced the 2021 CEO incentive award - The Company's Compensation Committee, after discussions with our CEO, took a significant step to reduce the originally-anticipated value of his 2021 performance-based equity award - reducing the value of its maximum payout opportunity by approximately 40%.

- The Company's Compensation Committee, after discussions with our CEO, took a significant step to reduce the originally-anticipated value of his 2021 performance-based equity award - reducing the value of its maximum payout opportunity by approximately 40%. Previous support for the Company's Say-on-Pay proposals -Despite some recent claims to the contrary, Activision Blizzard has not repeatedly received low votes on its Say-on-Pay proposals in recent years. In 2019, the Company's Say-on-Pay proposal received support from 82% of shareholders, and in 2018 it received support from 92% of shareholders.

Activision Blizzard will continue to solicit proxies from shareholders with respect to the Proposal, and electronic voting platforms are expected to remain open. The Board recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" the Proposal and approve the Company's executive compensation. The record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote on the Proposal remains April 19, 2021.

Activision Blizzard encourages any eligible shareholder that has not yet voted their shares or provided voting instructions to their broker or other record holders to do so promptly. If a shareholder has previously submitted its proxy and does not wish to change its vote, no further action is required. Shareholders who need help voting their shares may call Activision Blizzard's proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors, at (855) 928-4492.

Activision Blizzard expects to file the voting results regarding the other proposals considered today at the 2021 Annual Meeting on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than June 18, 2021.

