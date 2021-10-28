Activision Acquires Mobile Game Developer Digital Legends

Activision today announced the acquisition of Barcelona-based mobile game developer Digital Legends. The development studio joins Activision's growing roster of wholly-owned, independent studio teams; and will be supporting development of an unannounced new mobile title within the Call of Duty™ universe. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This is an incredible team of development pros at Digital Legends, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Activision team," said Rob Kostich, President, Activision. "This is a great step forward as we continue to build additional world-class development resources focused on creating exciting and innovative content for our players."

"Digital Legends's tenure developing highly-polished mobile titles is unparalleled," said Chris Plummer, Head of Mobile, Activision. "More importantly though, our teams already have been collaborating very closely for much of this year. We are building a world-class mobile development roster of talent and teams, and we look forward to what's to come."

"Becoming part of the Activision family is an exciting time for us at Digital Legends," said Xavier Carrillo-Costa, CEO and Founder, Digital Legends. "The addition of our team with years of expertise in high-quality mobile titles for mobile composed by industry veterans and emerging talent will only bolster Activision's growing mobile talent pool. We're very excited for the opportunity to work on one of the greatest franchises in the world."

Digital Legends is a pioneer in mobile game development. The studio has a long, established history as a leading mobile development studio with a number of high-quality mobile titles built from the ground-up to its credits, including the award winning The Respawnables™ series of games.

Digital Legends is already well-integrated within Activision's mobile development organization, as the teams have been working closely throughout this year. The unannounced Call of Duty mobile title is currently in development by Activision's newly established internal studio Solid State™, along with Beenox and Activision Shanghai.

The addition of Digital Legends continues Activision's expansion of world-class development resources across the organization, including building and/or expanding development teams in Austin, Guildford, Krakow, Melbourne, Mexico City and Toronto.

