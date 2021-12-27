Activewear Designer Blazes Path Using Minimalism And Women's Inner Clothing Desires: Haowind Launches Popular Line Of Trending Joggers And Running/Workout Shorts

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haowind highlighted its growing line of joggers and workout shorts specifically crafted for women who have asked for comfort, versatility, and style in their clothing - yet rarely seem to find it in stores.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haowind highlighted its growing line of joggers and workout shorts specifically crafted for women who have asked for comfort, versatility, and style in their clothing - yet rarely seem to find it in stores. Haowind is a professional activewear brand that develops high quality, cost-effective clothing for use in multiple settings, and is currently trending on social media due to the lead designer's singular vision. Haowind fashions have become the answer for those who need clothing that performs well in casual settings - yet feels hip and trendy with just a few styling choices. Haowind is available exclusively from Amazon.com.

"Working from home may have started the trend, but joggers have become a very popular item at this point," said Lead Designer of Haowind. "I started this line by really listening to the heart of the market, engaging with women and asking what they actually wanted out of their everyday clothing. They want a minimalist, yet stylish wardrobe. So we've pared down our core items, developing high quality, cost-effective garments for use in multiple settings. These include our jogger pants - appropriate for a workout, going out, office dress pants, lounging, etc. Never frumpy, our joggers are the answer for anyone who has to move quickly between multiple settings."

Haowind: Signature Joggers and Workout Shorts for Active Lifestyles

Each jogger comes with a 30-day, no risk, 100% full refund guarantee. Other features include:

Adjustable drawstring closure for comfort fit, with wide elastic waist; multiple fits and designs including workout capris and full length.

Super soft; containing 80% polyamide and 20% spandex, moisture-wicking, four-way stretch yoga fabric; naturally breathable, wrinkle-resistance slacks that feel smooth and fall gently down the leg - tailored to hit just on the ankle, with perfect cuts from hip to hem; roomy through the glutes.

Pass the all-important bend-over test - squat-proof with no danger of torn fabric.

Reflective pockets - two deep side pockets to store essentials, with one small zip pocket to accommodate a card or keys; reflective detail on the zipper pocket creates greater visibility in low-light situations, for safer jogs and runs.

Perfect for running, jogging, cooling down, errands, a quick shopping trip, working around the house, or lounging on the couch; easily pair with Haowind sport bras, gym training crop tops, exercise tank tops, or serve as hiking pants when paired with a hoodie.

Haowind also manufactures a line of comfortable, smooth-fitting running shorts, complete with three pockets, two on either side and one in the back, for important on-the-go items. The four-way stretch material is made of 75% nylon, 25% spandex for solid colors, and 75% polyester, 25% spandex for multi-color designs.

Haowind: 5-Star Customer Testimonials

"I'm a 5'10, curvy female and I was skeptical about these joggers and their fit and length. I was SO surprised! They're a great fit, so comfortable and durable. Front pockets will carry keys and barely an iPhone 12 Pro Max. I got the camo color and they're wonderful. Nothing too wild or weird in the pattern. If you're on the fence, let me tell you: WORTH it." -Colby

Check the available product with multi-colors here : joggers for women

"So my everyday 'uniform' is basically just a long tank with a pair of pocket legging shorts. These are one of my three favorites. The length is perfect. Long enough for no chub-rub and short enough not to melt me in this Gulf Coast summer heat. They pass the squat test and don't fall down my waist excessively … The pockets are perfect. Deep enough to securely hold my phone and/or wallet without having to go spelunking to find them again. Seriously, those leggings with the pockets that can hold a bottle of wine are nice in theory until you're standing in line, elbows deep in your pockets looking for that bill that you KNOW you put in there." -Crystal Rodriguez

Check the available product with multi-colors here: Legging shorts

Haowind is currently working on a new Spring/Summer 2022 line with products ranging from super soft t-shirts, running shorts, and tank tops/sports bras.

About Haowind

With decades of experience and a strong global supply chain, Haowind focuses on discovering inner needs for women and providing sports apparel that combines fashion, function, and performance with a versatile activewear option for lounging at home, hitting the gym, or running around town. Haowind continually upgrades and evolves its brand and clothing, listening to customers and applying their suggestions into each new iteration - whether that be new design tweaks or the addition of new fabrics and materials. Explore the evolving Haowind line of clothing on Amazon.com.

