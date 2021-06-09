Activewear Apparel Market | Over $ 157 Billion Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The activewear apparel market is expected to grow by USD 157.

The activewear apparel market is expected to grow by USD 157.1 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The increasing sports events & tournaments is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Activewear Apparel Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment in 2019. Increasing investments in brick and mortar stores are fueling the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Activewear Apparel Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing customer preference towards a fit and healthy lifestyle will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for activewear apparel in North America.

Companies Covered:

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

PVH Corp.

and VF Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

