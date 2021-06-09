Activewear Apparel Market | Over $ 157 Billion Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio
The activewear apparel market is expected to grow by USD 157.1 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The increasing sports events & tournaments is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.
Activewear Apparel Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment in 2019. Increasing investments in brick and mortar stores are fueling the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Activewear Apparel Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing customer preference towards a fit and healthy lifestyle will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for activewear apparel in North America.
Companies Covered:
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Gildan Activewear Inc.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- PVH Corp.
- and VF Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
- PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of athleisure
- Customization of activewear apparel
- Rising demand for licensed sports merchandise
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Gildan Activewear, Inc.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- PVH Corp.
- VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
